Lier: Indian equestrian player Niharika Singhania has clinched first position in the prestigious Azelhof CSI Lier equestrian competition held in Belgium. Niharika Singhania is he eldest daughter of industrialist and Raymond CMD Gautam Singhania.

Also Read: Low-intensity earthquake jolts Myanmar

Niharika participated in the Two Phases special event, riding on Hotese Charboniere. She finished the event with 40.72 and 40.34 penalty points.

There are numerous equestrian disciplines ranging from horse racing and vaulting (gymnastics on horseback) to polo and rodeo. There are three disciplines in the Olympic Games: dressage, eventing, and jumping (also known as show jumping). Eventing (also known as three-day eventing or horse trials) is an equestrian event where a single horse and rider combine and compete against other competitors across the three disciplines of dressage, cross-country, and show jumping.