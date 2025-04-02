Loss of Forests May Raise Kancha Gachibowli’s Temperature by 1-4°C: Report

The Kancha Gachibowli Forest (KGF) is crucial for maintaining ecological balance in Gachibowli and nearby areas, which are already grappling with rising pollution levels. According to an Ecological Heritage report by researcher Arun Vasireddy, clearing this forest could lead to a temperature increase of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius across the region. Unlike many national parks that require extensive maintenance, KGF is a self-sustaining ecosystem that supports diverse wildlife at no cost. In contrast, replicating even a small portion of this green space would require investment worth thousands of crores.

KGF is home to the largest grasslands among Hyderabad’s green spaces, offering a refuge for rare species such as the Indian Hoopoe, Oriental Skylark, and Telangana’s state bird, the Indian Roller. The report also highlights the presence of Murricia hyderabadensis, a unique spider species discovered in 2010 that exists nowhere else in the world. The forest’s rich tree diversity includes over 72 species, notably the Marking Nut tree (Semecarpus anacardium), which has been historically significant for the washermen community. Losing these trees would not only impact biodiversity but also erase cultural and historical traditions associated with them.

Preserving KGF is vital for safeguarding Hyderabad’s lake and hillock ecosystems, which are essential to the city’s sustainability. Vasireddy urged the State government, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and key ministers, to visit KGF and conduct a comprehensive environmental impact assessment. He emphasized the need for an authentic and reliable study before any developmental decisions are made, warning that deforestation in this area could have irreversible environmental consequences.