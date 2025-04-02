Low-intensity earthquake jolts Myanmar

Mandalay: Another earthquake struck Myanmar on April 1. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale.

The massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar last week has claimed over 2,700 lives and also left thousands injured. The quake struck on March 28, with its impact felt across regions from Bangkok to India. In Bangkok, the disaster turned tragic as a building collapsed, leading to the death of at least 30 people.

Earthquakes are relatively common in Myanmar, where six strong quakes of 7.0 magnitude or more struck between 1930 and 1956 near the Sagaing Fault, which runs north to south through the country.