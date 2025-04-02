Revised LPG prices for April announced

Mumbai: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced LPG prices. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a reduction in the price of 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 41.

The new price for a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital is Rs 1,762, down from Rs 1,803 per cylinder. The price of a 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder is Rs 803 in Delhi. LPG cylinder prices had increased in March.

The price cut is expected to have a direct impact on commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely on these cylinders for daily operations. The revision applies only to commercial cylinders, with no change in domestic LPG rates. It’s important to note that LPG prices differ across states due to variations in local taxes and transportation costs.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.