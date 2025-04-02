Two women Naxalites shot dead in encounter in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla

Two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district on Wednesday morning. Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana confirmed the incident, stating that the gunfight took place within the jurisdiction of the Bichhiya police station.

During the operation, security forces recovered an SLR rifle, a regular rifle, a wireless communication device, and several everyday items from the site of the encounter. The police are analyzing the seized materials for further intelligence on Naxalite activities in the region.

The search operation is still ongoing as authorities continue looking for other Naxalites who may have been present during the encounter. More details regarding the incident are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.