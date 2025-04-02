Waqf Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha amid political row

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, with both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress issuing whips to their MPs to ensure full attendance. With neither side showing signs of bipartisan agreement, the final decision on the bill is likely to depend on numerical strength in the House. The bill will be taken up for discussion and passing after the Question Hour, with an allocated debate time of eight hours, which may be extended if required. In addition to the BJP and Congress, their allies have also instructed their MPs to be present in Parliament on April 2 and 3.

The opposition has strongly opposed the bill, with the Samajwadi Party (SP) issuing a three-line whip to its MPs, urging them to participate in the discussions. Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA bloc convened a meeting on Tuesday to strategize their approach toward the bill. Originally introduced in August last year, the bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee led by Jagdambika Pal for further examination. With renewed deliberations now underway, opposition parties are expected to continue their resistance during the debate in the Lok Sabha.

The proposed amendments aim to enhance the administration and management of waqf properties by addressing loopholes in the existing Waqf Act of 1995. The bill seeks to introduce reforms such as renaming the Act, redefining key terms, improving the registration process, and incorporating technology to streamline waqf record management. The 1995 Act has faced long-standing criticism for issues like mismanagement, corruption, and illegal encroachments, and the amendments intend to improve transparency and efficiency in waqf governance.