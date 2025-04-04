Coach production by Indian Railways surge 9%

New Delhi: Coach production by Indian Railways surged 9% in the financial year 2024-25. The national transporter manufactured 7,134 coaches in FY 2024-25. This include, 4,601 non A/C coaches. It was at 6,541 in FY 2023-24.

The Indian Railways has three coach manufacturing units in the country – Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala, Punjab and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Between 2004 and 2014, Indian Railways manufactured less than 3,300 coaches on an average per year. However, from 2014 to 2024, production saw a major boost with production of 54,809 coaches with an average of 5,481 coaches per year.

Meanwhile, production of railway locomotives in India has surpassed the United States and Europe. The production of railway locomotives in India reached 1,681 in the last financial year, 2024-25. This marks an increase of 19 per cent, compared to the 1,472 locomotives produced in the previous financial year 2023-24. The locomotive manufacturing has witnessed a significant surge in ten years since 2014 by producing 9,168 locomotives, raising the annual average to approximately 917.

A major share of the 1,681 locomotives was manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (700). Banaras Locomotive Works produced 477, while Patiala Locomotive Works produced 304, and 100 locomotives each were manufactured in Madhepura and Marhowrah.

The majority of the locomotives produced in the country were intended for freight trains. WAG-9/9H locomotives formed the biggest share of the total locomotive production at 1,047. It is a three-phase AC electric locomotive used by Indian Railways for freight hauling. The Indian Railways produced 100 units of WDG 4G/6G locomotives—dual-cabin freight-hauling diesel–electric locomotives. Another 100 units were of WAG-12B locomotives, also for freight trains. Only about 280 of these locomotives were for passenger trains.

Currently, Indian Railways’ passenger coaches are being exported to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, while locomotives are being sent to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Apart from this, bogie underframes are being exported to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia, while propulsion parts are being sent to France, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy.