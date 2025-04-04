Rajeev Chandrasekhar Visits Munambam Post Waqf Bill, Welcomes 50 New Members

NDA leaders Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Thushar Vellappally, and Major Ravi visited Munambam, where local residents have been protesting for their land and revenue rights. During their visit, the BJP inducted 50 residents into the party, showing solidarity with the ongoing agitation. The visit came shortly after the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has stirred political discourse in Kerala.

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured the protesters that the party would support them until their revenue rights were secured. He praised the protest committee for bringing national attention to the issue and criticized local elected officials for neglecting the people’s concerns. Chandrasekhar emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would stand by the people, reaffirming the government’s commitment to addressing their grievances.

As a gesture of gratitude, the protest committee presented Chandrasekhar with a replica of “The Last Supper” painting. They also requested his help in arranging a meeting with Prime Minister Modi to personally convey their thanks. Chandrasekhar promised to facilitate the meeting at the earliest, further strengthening the bond between the protesters and the party.