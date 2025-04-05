DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Boxing World Cup 2025: Hitesh makes history! Becomes first Indian boxer to enter finals

Apr 5, 2025, 02:49 pm IST

Iguaçu: In boxing, India’s Hitesh scripted new history by entering the Finals of Boxing World Cup 2025. Hitesh has become the first Indian boxer to reach the Boxing World Cup 2025 Finals in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. He defeated Makan Traore of France 5-0 in the men’s 70kg category in the semi-finals. He will now face Odel Kamara of England in the summit clash.

Also Read: DRDO and Indian Army conduct four successful flight-tests of medium-range air defence missiles 

Meanwhile, other Indian boxers, including Jadumani Singh in the 50kg category, Sachin Siwach in 60kg, and Vishal in the 90kg category, won a bronze medal each.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 5, 2025, 02:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button