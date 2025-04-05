Boxing World Cup 2025: Hitesh makes history! Becomes first Indian boxer to enter finals

Iguaçu: In boxing, India’s Hitesh scripted new history by entering the Finals of Boxing World Cup 2025. Hitesh has become the first Indian boxer to reach the Boxing World Cup 2025 Finals in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. He defeated Makan Traore of France 5-0 in the men’s 70kg category in the semi-finals. He will now face Odel Kamara of England in the summit clash.

Meanwhile, other Indian boxers, including Jadumani Singh in the 50kg category, Sachin Siwach in 60kg, and Vishal in the 90kg category, won a bronze medal each.