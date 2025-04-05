India Meteorological DepartmentHit by Sudden Dust Storm, IMD Warns of Thunderstorms

A sudden and powerful dust storm hit Mumbai on Friday afternoon, April 4, bringing with it intense winds and heavy dust that disrupted normal life across the city. The storm drastically reduced visibility, affected road traffic, and even disrupted suburban train operations. Around 3:15 p.m., a corrugated sheet roof was blown off due to strong winds and struck the overhead electric wires near Atgaon station, located between Kasara and Kalyan. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Many Mumbai residents took to social media, especially the platform X, to share dramatic videos showing the storm sweeping through various parts of the city. The strong winds stirred up thick dust clouds, causing temporary chaos and unsettling the usual rhythm of daily routines. Despite the severity of the storm, local authorities and emergency services managed the situation efficiently without major incidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rainfall or thunderstorms. Although the weather turned stormy, temperatures are expected to remain high, with the maximum around 38°C and the minimum near 21°C. The IMD has also predicted a gradual rise in temperatures by 3–4°C across Maharashtra over the coming week, as the region continues to endure heat and high humidity levels.