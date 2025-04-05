Indian Railways to operate weekly express special train service connecting these states: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railways has announced the introduction of a Weekly Express Special service between Vasco Da Gama in Goa and Muzaffarpur Junction in Bihar. The special train, numbered 07311/07312, will operate from April to June 2025.

Train No. 07311 Vasco Da Gama – Muzaffarpur Jn. Weekly Express Special will depart from Vasco Da Gama at 4 pm every Monday starting April 7, 2025, till June 2, 2025. The train is scheduled to arrive at Muzaffarpur Junction in at 12:30 noon on the third day of the journey.

Train No. 07312 Muzaffarpur Jn. – Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express Special will begin its return journey from Muzaffarpur Junction at 2:45 pm every Thursday from April 10, 2025, to June 5, 2025, reaching Vasco Da Gama at 2:55 pm on the third day.

The train will make halts at several major stations including Madgaon Jn., Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan Jn., Manmad Jn., Bhusaval Jn., Khandwa Jn., Itarsi Jn., Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur Jn., Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra, and Hajipur Jn.

The express train will consist of 20 modern LHB coaches, including 1 AC Two Tier, 5 AC Three Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 1 Generator Car, and 1 SLR coach. For detailed halts and timings, travelers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES mobile application.