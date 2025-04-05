PMAY Housing Aid Given to Surrendered Naxalites, Affected Families in Balrampur

For the first time in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, surrendered Naxalites and individuals affected by Naxal violence are receiving housing benefits under a special initiative of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). District Panchayat CEO Nayantara Singh Tomar stated that the scheme aims to provide housing support to those directly impacted by Naxal incidents or who have laid down arms. Out of a list of 77 applicants, 30 were found eligible, and 23 have already been approved. The remaining 7 are expected to be cleared once technical issues are resolved.

One of the beneficiaries, surrendered Naxalite Sitaram Sonwani, shared his journey. He joined the Naxalite movement in 1999 but later surrendered after pressure from his wife. After spending 15 years in Assam and serving 14 months in jail, he expressed gratitude for receiving a home under PMAY, saying it had brought happiness and stability to his family. His story highlights the government’s efforts to rehabilitate those who abandon violence and reintegrate into society.

Meanwhile, anti-Naxal operations continue in Chhattisgarh. On March 31, security forces recovered the body of a female Naxalite carrying a ?25 lakh bounty after a clash in Dantewada. The forces, including DRG personnel, were conducting an operation across border villages of Dantewada and Bijapur. A day earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that 50 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, praising the move as a step towards development and reaffirming the government’s commitment to rehabilitating those who choose peace over violence.