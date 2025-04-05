Sony launches Bravia Projector 7: Details

Mumbai: Sony Bravia Projector 7 was launched. It is the latest addition to the company’s lineup of high-end Silicon X-tal Reflective Display (SXRD) laser projectors.

Sony Bravia Projector 7 is equipped with a SXRD panel with a 2,200 lumens lamp which can project content in up to 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) resolution for up to 20,000 hours. It is said to cater to gamers with 4K 120 frames per second (fps) support, an input lag under 12 ms, HDMI 2.1 support, and an ultra-low latency mode.

Powered by the Bravia XR Processor, the projector has XR Dynamic Tone Mapping feature which analyses peak brightness frame by frame to deliver optimal tone mapping. Meanwhile, the XR Triluminos Pro algorithm can detect colour metrics such as saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce natural shades, as per the company. Its Aspect Ratio Scaling mode offers increased flexibility with different cinemascope screens, allowing viewers to switch between 2.35:1 and 16:9 content.

Also Read: Ducati unveils it’s first-ever motocross motorcycle: Details

The projector also gets an upscaling feature called XR Clear Image which leverages a vast database to recreate lost texture and detail in scenes while minimising noise. As per Sony, it offers 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut along with dynamic gamma correction and precise colour correction in both HDR and SDR content.

The Bravia Projector 7 is compatible with home automation platforms like Control4, Crestron, Savant, and AMX. Further, it also supports remote monitoring via OvrC and Domotz.