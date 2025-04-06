Bangladesh Army Boosts Security as Thousands Join Maha Ashtami Ritual

Religious ceremonies for Maha Ashtami, Basanti Puja, and the Punyasnan festival are being observed peacefully across Bangladesh, with thousands of devotees participating enthusiastically. Major celebrations are taking place along the Brahmaputra River in Langalband, Narayanganj, where pilgrims from across the country and abroad have gathered. The Punyasnan ritual began at midnight and is set to continue for two days, with activities centered around 19 ghats in the region.

To ensure the safety of devotees, the Bangladesh Army has deployed personnel to provide round-the-clock security at puja mandaps, bathing ghats, and key religious sites. Armed patrols, traffic control posts, and check points have been set up, with continuous surveillance maintained throughout the festivals. The army also held meetings with puja committees and religious leaders, creating a cooperative and reassuring environment for worshippers.

Celebrations are widespread, taking place in cities like Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Barisal, Tangail, and Jhalakati. Devotees in large numbers have also visited temples in Comilla, Chandpur, and Rayer Bazar. The Bangladesh Army’s efficient and sincere efforts in maintaining law and order have been praised, with the military seen as a symbol of national unity and religious harmony during these important Hindu festivals.