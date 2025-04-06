Garmin launches new smartwatch: Price, Features

Mumbai: Garmin Vivoactive 6 was launched in the US. The smartwatch is priced at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,700) and comes in four finishes — Lunar Gold with Bone Band, Metallic Jasper Green with Jasper Green Band, Metallic Pink Dawn with Pink Dawn Band, and Slate with Black Band.

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 390×390 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and Always-On Display support. It comes with more than 80 preloaded sports modes and Garmin Coach support. It is compatible with the Garmin Connect app on iOS and Android smartphones.

The Vivoactive 6 has a smart wake alarm tool, which detects “lighter sleep stages during a pre-selected window of time” and wakes users gently with a light vibration. It then offers a report which includes the previous night’s sleep overview, recovery insights, Body Battery, daily calendar and more.

Also Read: Skoda unveils Elroq RS: Details

The Body Battery feature in the Garmin Vivoactive 6 allows users to view energy levels. It also offers insights into how sleep, naps, daily activities and stress impact energy levels. The smartwatch is equipped with other health and wellness monitoring tools like Sleep Coach, Meditation and mindful breathing, stress tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, Pulse Ox, and HRV status. The Pulse Ox (oximeter) helps track blood oxygen levels and the HRV status helps monitor heart rate variability.

Garmin Pay support on the Garmin Vivoactive 6 allows users to make contactless payments. Users can download songs and playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer subscribed profiles on the watch for a phone-free listening experience. The watch also lets users download watch faces and more from the Connect IQ Store.

The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 11 days. The watch is said to last for up to five days on a single charge if the Always-On Display feature is on. It has a 5 ATM water resistance rating.