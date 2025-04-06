The traditional Japanese diet consists of minimally processed, seasonal foods served in a variety of small dishes. Japanese eating habits prioritise nutrient-dense, fresh meals. It supports healthy and sustainable weight loss. These habits improve weight loss, digestion, longevity and overall health.

Japanese diet tips for weight loss:

1. Smaller portions, more variety

Portion control helps with weight loss. Japanese people serve meal in smaller portions. Also, their one meal consists of variety of foods. Smaller portions encourages individuals eat variety of foods without overeating.

2. Drink green tea regularly

As you know green tea helps with weight loss. In Japan, green tea, especially matcha is a staple. Sipping green tea helps boost metabolism and enhances digestion. It contains catechins, which help increase fat oxidation and improve calorie burning.

Also Read: Know health benefits of ginger and coriander tea

3. Eat fermented foods

Fermented foods are good for your gut. Miso, natto, and pickled vegetables are common in Japanese diets and are rich in probiotics. A healthy gut supports better digestion, reduced bloating, and improved metabolism, all of which contribute to fat loss and overall health.

4. Nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods

This eating pattern is rich in nutrients and includes more consumption of steamed rice, noodles, fish, tofu, natto, seaweed, and fresh, cooked, or pickled fruits and vegetables. It is also low in added sugars and fats.

5. Eat until you are 80% full

The Japanese encourage eating until you feel about 80% full rather than completely stuffed. This helps promote mindful eating and prevents you from overeating. As a result, it will also reduce your overall calorie intake and help with weight loss.