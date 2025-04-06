Know Herbal Teas To Naturally Regulate Menstrual Cycle

Menstruation the most challenging phases in a woman’s monthly routine. Some women experience painful symptoms such as severe abdominal cramps, lower back pain, fatigue, nausea, and even vomiting during this period. Additionally, some women also face complications like irregular periods.

Incorporating certain home remedies into the diet can help regulate menstrual cycles and ease various symptoms. Among these, herbal teas have become a popular choice for their soothing effects.

Here is a list of herbal teas that may support a healthier menstrual cycle:

1. Spearmint Tea: Spearmint has anti-androgenic properties that help reduce androgen levels and may aid in regulating the menstrual cycle. It is also considered beneficial for individuals dealing with PCOS.

2. Cinnamon Tea: Cinnamon is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and its ability to boost blood circulation. It can help with both heavy and light periods by supporting regular menstrual flow.

Also Read: Know Natural Ayurvedic Remedies for Menstrual Pain

3. Fennel Tea: Fennel contains antispasmodic properties and is considered helpful in easing menstrual cramps. Its active compound, anethole, may help relax the uterus and reduce painful contractions.

4. Shatavari Tea: Shatavari is a widely used Ayurvedic herb known to support menstrual health and overall reproductive well-being. It acts as an adaptogen and hormone-balancing herb, which can be especially useful for those experiencing irregular periods due to stress and hormonal imbalance.

5. Ginger Tea: Ginger contains the active compound gingerol, which has both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It may assist in reducing inflammation, pain, and oxidative stress in the body during menstruation.