Know Symptoms Of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health condition. It is marked by extreme shifts in mood, energy, and behaviour. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it affects over 40 million people globally.

Bipolar disorder is often misdiagnosed or misunderstood. Identifying early signs enables prompt care, reducing long-term effects. These are some of the common symptoms of bipolar disorder to watch for.

1. Extreme mood swings

People with bipolar disorder experience intense emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression). These mood shifts are more pronounced than typical ups and downs and can last for days or weeks.

2. Manic episodes

During a manic phase, individuals may feel unusually energetic, euphoric, or irritable. They may engage in risky behaviour, have racing thoughts, speak rapidly, and sleep very little without feeling tired. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), these episodes can disrupt personal and professional life.

3. Depressive episodes

Low phases involve feelings of sadness, hopelessness, fatigue, and a loss of interest in daily activities. Individuals may struggle with concentration, appetite changes, and even suicidal thoughts. These symptoms mimic major depressive disorder but occur in cycles.

4. Impulsive or risky behaviour

People in a manic state may make impulsive decisions; such as overspending, unsafe sex, or quitting jobs, without considering the consequences. These actions are often regretted once the episode passes.

5. Sleep disturbances

Both manic and depressive episodes can affect sleep. While mania may lead to reduced need for sleep, depression often results in excessive sleep or insomnia. Sleep changes are often one of the first warning signs of an episode.

Also Read: Know who should avoid eating dates

6. Changes in energy levels

A dramatic shift in energy; from feeling highly motivated and invincible to sluggish and unmotivated, is common. These changes often occur without an obvious trigger and affect productivity and daily functioning.

7. Difficulty maintaining relationships

Frequent mood swings can strain personal relationships. Friends and family may struggle to understand the behaviour of someone with bipolar disorder, which can lead to conflict or isolation.

8. Delusions or hallucinations

In severe cases of bipolar disorder, individuals may experience psychotic symptoms such as delusions or hallucinations during mood episodes. These symptoms often mirror the emotional state; e.g., grandiosity during mania or guilt during depression.

9. Increased irritability or agitation

During both manic and depressive episodes, people may become easily annoyed or angry. This irritability is often out of character and difficult to control.

10. Poor judgment and concentration

Decision-making abilities and focus are often impaired. Whether it’s making hasty decisions during mania or being unable to complete tasks during depression, bipolar disorder can significantly affect cognitive performance.