Indian Railways to operate 854 summer special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Central Railway (CR) has announced a total of 854 summer special trains including 278 unreserved trains. These trains were announced to cater the heavy rush of passengers during holiday season.

Full list:

1. LTT to Danapur Bi-Weekly Specials (50 Trips)

Train No. 01009: Departs from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) every Monday and Saturday at 12:15 PM, arriving in Danapur at 5:00 PM the next day.

Train No. 01010: Returns from Danapur every Tuesday and Sunday at 7:00 PM, reaching LTT at 4:40 AM on the third day.

Dates: April 7, 2025, to June 30, 2025

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, and Ara.

2. LTT to Mau Bi-Weekly Specials (48 Trips)

Train No. 01123: Departs from LTT every Friday and Sunday at 12:15 PM, arriving at Mau at 8:20 PM the next day.

Train No. 01124: Returns from Mau every Sunday and Tuesday at 5:50 AM, reaching LTT at 4:45 PM the next day.

Dates: April 6, 2025, to June 29, 2025 (Excluding May 2, 2025 and June 10, 2025)

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi Jn, Jaunpur Jn, and Aunrihar.

3. LTT to Mau Teachers Specials (2 Trips)

Train No. 01123: Departs from LTT on May 2, 2025 at 12:15 PM, arriving at Mau at 8:20 PM the next day.

Train No. 01124: Returns from Mau on June 10, 2025 at 5:50 AM, reaching LTT at 4:45 PM the next day.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi Jn, Jaunpur Jn, and Aunrihar.

4. LTT to Banaras Bi-Weekly Specials (48 Trips)

Train No. 01053: Departs from LTT every Wednesday and Thursday at 12:15 PM, arriving in Banaras at 4:05 PM the next day.

Train No. 01054: Returns from Banaras every Thursday and Friday at 8:30 PM, reaching LTT at 4:40 AM on the third day.

Dates: April 9, 2025, to June 27, 2025

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, and Prayagraj Chheoki.

5. LTT to Samastipur Weekly AC Specials (24 Trips)

Train No. 01043: Departs from LTT every Tuesday at 12:15 PM, arriving at Samastipur at 9:15 PM the next day.

Train No. 01044: Returns from Samastipur every Wednesday at 11:20 PM, reaching LTT at 11:00 AM on the third day.

Dates: April 8, 2025, to June 25, 2025

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra Jn, Hajipur, and Muzaffarpur.

6. CSMT to KanniyaKumari Weekly Specials (24 Trips)

Train No. 01005: Departs from CSMT every Wednesday at 12:30 AM, arriving at KanniyaKumari at 1:15 PM the next day.

Train No. 01006: Returns from KanniyaKumari every Thursday at 3:30 PM, reaching CSMT at 4:15 AM on the third day.

Dates: April 9, 2025, to June 26, 2025

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Kurduwadi, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Bangalore, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Valliyur, and Nagercoil.

Bookings for all reserved trains are available on www.irctc.co.in or at computerized reservation centers. For unreserved coaches, tickets can be booked using the UTS App or at railway stations. Visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App for real-time train schedules and updates.