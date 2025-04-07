Know how anti-inflammatory foods help weight loss

Chronic inflammation can lead to several diseases. Research shows that uncontrolled inflammation can increase the risk of many health conditions and may worsen the existing ones. Chronic inflammation gradually damages healthy cells, tissues and even organs. It can increase the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver and cancer.

Anti-inflammatory foods are usually nutrient-dense whole foods that are loaded with antioxidants. In addition to reducing inflammation, anti-inflammatory foods can also help with weight loss.

Underlying low-grade inflammation in the body can make you gain weight. As a result, your weight loss diet and workout routines become ineffective. Research shows that reducing inflammation is as important as diet and exercise for weight loss.

Most anti-inflammatory foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains are rich in fiber. They help reduce appetite.

Anti-inflammatory foods are typically nutrient-dense, with fewer calories. This can help individuals following a calorie deficit prevent deficiencies.

Chronic inflammation is often linked to metabolic disorders, including obesity. By incorporating anti-inflammatory foods, you can help reduce inflammation in the body, which may support a healthier metabolism.

Best anti-inflammatory foods for weight loss:

Berries

Broccoli

Bell peppers

Walnuts

Almonds

Avocado

Extra virgin olive oil

Green tea

Spices like turmeric, cinnamon and fenugreek

Foods to avoid that can promote inflammation include refined carbs, trans fat, processed snacks and sugary beverages.

Other benefits of an anti-inflammatory diet

It can help improve symptoms of arthritis and autoimmune diseases

It may help reduce the risk of diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart disease and others

It can help improve blood sugar and cholesterol levels

You may experience better energy levels

A diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods can help you lose weight and also promote overall health and well-being.