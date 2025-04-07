Union government increases excise duty on petrol and diesel

New Delhi: The union government has raised excise duty of both petrol and diesel. The excise duty for petrol and diesel were hiked by Rs2 per litre. The revised excise duty will come into effect on April 8, 2025. The excise duty on petrol was increased to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, however, informed that the retail prices of petrol and diesel would remain the same.

‘PSU Oil Marketing Companies have informed that there will be no increase in retail prices of Petrol and Diesel, subsequent to the increase affected in Excise Duty Rates today,’ it wrote on X.

Also Read: Union government hikes price of domestic LPG cylinder

The order stated that the increased duty had been imposed by the Central government in public interest, under section 5A of the Central Excise Act, 1944 and section 147 of the Finance Act, 2002.

There will be no change in the retail selling price of petrol and diesel as the excise hike will be set off against the reduction in retail prices that was warranted from the fall in international oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Union government has increased the price of cooking gas or domestic LPG cylinder. The price has been hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder. Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced this on Monday. The price has been increased for both subsidised and general category customers.