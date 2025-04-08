Easy exercises to achieve full body fitness

Achieving full-body fitness involves incorporating a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups. Here’s a simple routine that covers various areas of the body:

1. Warm-Up:

– Jumping jacks: 2 minutes

– Arm circles: 1 minute (30 seconds in each direction)

– High knees: 2 minutes

2. Cardiovascular Exercise:

– Running in place or jumping rope: 10-15 minutes

– Choose an activity that elevates your heart rate and gets you moving.

3. Strength Training:

– Bodyweight squats: 3 sets of 15 repetitions

– Push-ups: 3 sets of 10 repetitions

– Lunges: 3 sets of 12 repetitions (each leg)

– Plank: 3 sets, hold for 30-60 seconds each

– Dumbbell or kettlebell rows (if equipment is available): 3 sets of 12 repetitions (each arm)

4. Core Exercises:

– Bicycle crunches: 3 sets of 20 repetitions (10 each side)

– Russian twists: 3 sets of 15 repetitions (with or without weight)

– Leg raises: 3 sets of 12 repetitions

5. Flexibility and Mobility:

– Yoga or Pilates-inspired movements: 10-15 minutes

– Include stretches for major muscle groups, such as hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, shoulders, and back.

6. Cool Down:

– Slow-paced jogging or walking: 5 minutes

– Static stretches: Hold each stretch for 15-30 seconds, focusing on the major muscle groups worked during the session.