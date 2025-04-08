Stalin hails SC ruling on Governor’s assent as ‘historic’, calls it a win for all state govts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the State Assembly that the Supreme Court’s ruling against Governor RN Ravi’s decision to withhold assent to over 10 bills is a historic judgment. Calling it a “victory for all states in India”, Stalin highlighted that the Governor had returned various bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly without assent, prompting the state to challenge the matter in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court criticized the Governor’s actions as “illegal and erroneous in law”, stating that he cannot indefinitely delay bills. The bench emphasized that under Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor must act based on the aid and advice of the state government and legislature. The court’s observations were in response to the Governor having kept bills pending for extended periods, with one dating back to 2020, even after it was re-enacted.

The ruling clearly stated that there is no provision in the Constitution for an “absolute veto” or “pocket veto” by a Governor. It reinforced that the Governor must either grant assent, withhold it with reasons, or refer the bill to the President. This judgment, following a similar verdict in the Punjab Governor’s case, is expected to strengthen state governments’ authority and ensure governors act within constitutional limits.