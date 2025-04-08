Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher after three days

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended the three-day losing streak on Tuesday. Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 jumped around 1.5 per cent each on Tuesday.

The 30-stock Sensex settled at 74,227.08, up by 1089.18 points or 1.49 per cent. Nifty50 gained 374.25 points or 1.69 per cent to close at 22,535.85.

Except for PowerGrid, all the Sensex constituents closed with gains. Top gainers were Titan, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Shriram Finance, Infosys, Eicher Motors and Axis Bank.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces deadline for Umrah pilgrims to enter, leave country

Stocks advanced on BSE were 3,097 against 817 stocks that declined, and 125 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,039. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 48, and those that hit a 52-week low was 54. A total of 243 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 185 in the lower circuit.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and Smallcap jumped around 1.87 per cent and 2.18 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, the Nifty Financial Services, FMCG, IT, PSU Bank, Auto, and Realty indices advanced up to 2 per cent.

The Nifty smallcap 100 index rose 2.02 per cent to 15,372.05 and Nifty midcap 100 rose 1.89 per cent to 49,733. India VIX was down 9.84 per cent to 20.55.