Asus launches new laptops in India

Mumbai: Asus launched refreshed versions of its Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 laptops in India. Asus Zenbook S16 price in India starts at Rs. 1,49,990, while pricing for the Vivobook 16 in India begins at Rs. 75,990. Both laptops are available in Scandinavian White and Zumaia Gray colourways. Customers can purchase the Asus Zenbook S16 and Vivobook 16 via Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus eShop. The new laptops will also be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital stores.

The newly launched Asus Zenbook S16 sports a 16-inch 3K (2,880×1,800 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 500nits HDR peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, paired with 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

You get 1TB of SSD storage on the Zenbook S16, and the laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. It is equipped with two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and an SD 4.0 card reader.he Zenbook S16 has six inbuilt speakers with Dolby Atmos, and it features a Full-HD IR webcam with support for facial recognition. The laptop packs a 78Wh battery which can be charged at 65W.

Asus has equipped the Vivobook 16 with a 16-inch Full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 45 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The laptop is equipped with the same AMD processor as the Zenbook S16, and it features 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivobook 16 include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, and the laptop is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.