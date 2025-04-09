Delhi’s Power Demand Peaks at 5029 MW, May Hit 9000 MW This Summer

Delhi is preparing for an intense summer as its power demand has already surged to a seasonal high of 5029 MW, recorded at 3:30 PM on Tuesday. With temperatures soaring and the use of cooling appliances increasing, the peak demand is expected to climb to 9000 MW in the coming months, surpassing the previous all-time high of 8656 MW in 2024. To meet this rising demand, BSES discoms—BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL)—are stepping up efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply to over 2 crore residents across South, West, East, and Central Delhi.

BSES is employing a combination of advanced forecasting models, including AI and Machine Learning tools, to anticipate and plan for fluctuating demand. These efforts are supported by power banking arrangements with multiple states, enabling access to up to 500 MW of additional electricity during peak months. BRPL’s demand is projected to reach 4050 MW, while BYPL’s may touch 1900 MW. Long-term power purchase agreements and real-time market participation are also part of the strategy to balance supply and grid stability, especially given the expected 300% rise in demand since 2002.

A significant portion of Delhi’s electricity will be sourced from renewables, with over 2100 MW coming from green energy—solar, wind, hydro, waste-to-energy, and rooftop solar. To ensure system reliability, BSES has strengthened its infrastructure through preventive maintenance and predictive diagnostics like thermal scanning and transformer health assessments. Additionally, BRPL is set to procure up to 1100 MW through bilateral contracts, and short-term purchases from the power exchange will be made as needed to address any sudden spikes or contingencies.