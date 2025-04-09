Indian Railways introduces summer special train connecting these destinations: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has introduced a special train service connecting Rajgir in Bihar to the prominent pilgrimage destinations of Katra in Jammu and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

The summer special train, numbered 02331/02332, is designed to accommodate the surge in passengers travelling to these spiritual hubs. The service operates as follows:

Departure from Rajgir (Train No. 02331): The train departs Rajgir every Friday at 5:00 AM, reaching Katra the next day at 10:30 AM.

Departure from Katra (Train No. 02332): The return journey commences from Katra every Sunday at 3:00 PM, arriving back in Rajgir on Monday at 8:30 PM.

The train traverses through several key stations, including Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ambala, and Jammu Tawi, facilitating convenient boarding and deboarding for passengers from various regions.

The summer special train is equipped with both AC and non-AC coaches, catering to diverse passenger preferences. Tickets for the Rajgir-Katra-Rishikesh summer special train can be booked through the official Indian Railways booking portals, including the IRCTC website and mobile application.