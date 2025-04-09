ISSF World Cup 2025: India’s Vijayveer Sidhu, Suruchi Singh wins gold

Buenos Aires: In shooting, Vijayveer Sidhu has become the first Indian to win gold in the men’s 25-meter rapid fire pistol event of the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In the women’s category Suruchi Singh claimed her maiden gold in the 10-meter air pistol event.

Earlier, former world champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle.his was Rudrankksh Patil’s second individual gold medal at an ISSF World Cup. He also clinched the 10-meter air rifle title at the 2023 Cairo edition. Sift Kaur Samra won a gold medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event while Chain Singh bagged bronze in the men’s 50m 3P.

Also Read: Yamaha 2025 FZ-S FI launched in India: Details

India is on top of the medals tally with four gold, one silver and a bronze.