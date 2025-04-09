Mumbai Police Files 1000-Page Chargesheet in Bandra Court

Mumbai’s Bandra Police have filed a detailed 1000-page chargesheet in the Bandra court concerning the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan. The document includes key pieces of evidence against the accused, Shariful Islam. It contains forensic reports confirming that three knife pieces recovered—from the crime scene, Khan’s body, and the accused—belonged to the same weapon. The chargesheet also includes a fingerprint report identifying Islam’s left-hand prints from the scene.

The incident occurred on January 16, when the accused, reportedly trying to rob Khan’s residence in Bandra, broke in and attacked him. Saif Ali Khan suffered serious injuries, including damage to his thoracic spine. He was hospitalized at Lilavati Hospital for five days and discharged on January 21. The police confirmed that the attack caused significant trauma to various parts of the actor’s body.

Further investigations revealed that the accused entered India illegally from Bangladesh and had lived in different locations across Kolkata before arriving in Mumbai. The accused, who has since been arrested, has filed a bail plea claiming the case against him is false. The court proceedings are ongoing as the legal process unfolds.