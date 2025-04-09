State announces 30 per cent salary hike for Ministers of State

The Bihar cabinet has approved a notable increase of approximately 30 percent in the salaries and perks of state ministers and deputy ministers. Political appointees serving as chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of various state boards and corporations will also benefit from this revision. According to Additional Chief Secretary S. Sidharth, the salaries of state ministers and deputy ministers have been raised from ?50,000 to ?65,000 and from ?55,000 to ?75,000 per month, respectively. Daily allowances have been increased from ?3,000 to ?3,500, while hospitality allowances have risen to ?29,000 and ?29,500 from the earlier ?24,000.

This is the first revision in pay and perks since 2019. The move is seen as a step toward filling up numerous vacant positions in different state-run boards and corporations. Notably, Bihar no longer has the designation of deputy minister; all ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led government now hold cabinet rank. The increase in financial benefits is expected to streamline governance and attract political nominees to these vacant posts.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the creation of over 26,000 new posts across various departments of the state government. A significant administrative move was the greenlighting of the Bihar Education Administration Cadre Rule 2025, aimed at enhancing the quality of education. Under this rule, specialized administrative posts will be established in each block across the state to monitor and support the education system more effectively.