AP, Telangana Weather April 10: Scorching Heat with Chance of Rain

Thursday is expected to bring intense heat across major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Hyderabad will experience mostly sunny skies with a high of 37°C and a real feel of 39°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if heading outdoors, as the sun will be particularly harsh throughout the day.

Visakhapatnam is forecasted to have a blend of sunshine and partial cloud cover. With a maximum temperature of 32°C and a real feel of 38°C, there’s also a slight chance of rain, so carrying an umbrella or raincoat is advisable to be prepared for any sudden showers.

Warangal and Vijayawada will be among the hottest, with temperatures reaching 38°C and 40°C respectively. Warangal’s real feel will be 41°C under mostly sunny skies, while Vijayawada will feel like 44°C with partly sunny conditions. In both cities, precautions such as wearing light clothes, avoiding the sun during peak hours, and staying well-hydrated are crucial to prevent heat-related health issues.