HIV Outbreak in Haridwar Jail: 15 Inmates Infected

A health crisis has emerged at Haridwar District Jail in Uttarakhand after 15 inmates tested positive for HIV during a routine medical screening on World Health Day. Jail officials expressed concern about the outbreak, especially given the facility’s overcrowded conditions, with over 1,100 inmates currently housed there. The incident has heightened fears about the virus’s spread in the state’s prison system, particularly following similar concerns in the Kumaon region.

According to Haridwar Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Arya, a total of 23 HIV cases have been recorded among inmates from 2021 to March 2025. Arya explained that all new inmates undergo thorough medical screening, including mandatory HIV tests, upon entry. The recent infections were detected through this routine process. A similar occurrence was reported in 2017, when 16 inmates were found HIV-positive, pointing to a recurring health issue within the prison.

Health officials responded promptly with an in-prison health camp, where medical checkups, blood tests, and necessary treatments were administered. Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Dr. R.K. Singh confirmed that life-saving medicines and in-depth screenings were provided during the camp. The Uttarakhand AIDS Control Society and Alliance India continue to supply HIV testing kits across jails in the state as part of an ongoing health monitoring initiative.