Indian Army Strengthens Air Defence with MRSAM, QRSAM Ready Soon

Amid rising regional tensions and advancing aerial threats, the Indian Army is pushing forward with the induction of indigenous air defence systems like the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM), and the in-development Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS). These efforts are part of India’s broader AatmaNirbhar Bharat initiative to reduce dependence on foreign defence equipment and strengthen national security. The MRSAM, developed jointly by DRDO and Israel’s IAI, has been operational since 2023 and is already deployed along the China border. It features advanced radar, vertical launch capabilities, and dual-pulse propulsion, effectively covering threats up to 70 km.

Supporting the MRSAM is the QRSAM, designed for rapid deployment with mobile army units. It offers a range of up to 30 km and boasts 360-degree surveillance with dual radar systems and indigenous guidance technologies. Although early trials in 2022–23 had setbacks, the system has improved and is close to deployment in key frontier zones such as Ladakh. Meanwhile, the VSHORADS, intended for defending against low-altitude threats, is still under development. Successful internal tests were completed in early 2025, and it awaits army trials and final approvals. Lightweight and agile, it’s expected to eventually replace older systems like the Russian Igla-S.

These advancements reflect a major leap in India’s defence self-sufficiency. Most components of these missile systems are domestically produced, reducing vulnerabilities linked to imports. India’s partnership with Israel continues to grow, with fresh contracts strengthening MRSAM production. While these systems may have range limitations compared to global counterparts like the S-400 or Stinger, their agility, portability, and cost-effectiveness align with India’s strategic needs. With future integration into India’s ballistic missile defence framework and continued innovation, these systems mark a decisive step toward a self-reliant and modernized military capability.