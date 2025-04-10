Know health risks of menstrual cup usage

Menstrual cups are sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional menstrual products like pads and tampons. Menstrual cups are made from medical-grade materials such as silicone or rubber. These flexible, bell-shaped devices are designed to collect menstrual blood when inserted into the vagina.

As per experts, it is essential to consider potential health risks associated with their use.

Potential health risks of menstrual cup usage:

1. Risk of toxic shock syndrome (TSS)

Toxic shock syndrome is a rare but life-threatening condition associated with bacterial infections. A study published in The Lancet identified several incidental case reports of TSS linked to menstrual cup usage. Proper hygiene practices, such as thorough handwashing and regular sterilisation of the cup, are essential to minimise this risk.

2. Vaginal irritation and allergic reactions

Some users may experience vaginal irritation or allergic reactions to the materials used in menstrual cups. A review in The Lancet found that menstrual cups do not significantly disrupt vaginal flora; however, individual sensitivities can lead to discomfort or allergic responses. Ensuring the cup is made from hypoallergenic, medical-grade materials and following proper insertion and removal techniques can help reduce these issues.

3. Urinary tract issues

Improper positioning of a menstrual cup can exert pressure on the urethra, potentially leading to urinary tract issues such as discomfort, urinary retention, or infections. Users should ensure correct placement and consult healthcare providers if they experience urinary discomfort.

4. Dislodgment of intrauterine devices (IUDs)

For individuals using intrauterine devices for contraception, there is a concern that menstrual cups might dislodge or expel the IUD. It is advisable for IUD users to consult their healthcare provider before using a menstrual cup and to be cautious during insertion and removal to avoid disturbing the IUD strings.

5. Challenges with insertion and removal

Some users may find inserting and removing menstrual cups challenging, especially during initial use. Difficulty in removal can lead to discomfort or, in rare cases, require medical assistance. Proper education on insertion and removal techniques, as well as selecting the appropriate cup size, can mitigate these challenges.