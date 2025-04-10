Xiaomi launches new smart TV lineup in India

Mumbai: Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series was launched in India. The new smart TV lineup comes with QLED displays with a 4K resolution. It is offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes.

Price of the Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) smart TV series starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base model with a 43-inch screen. The 55-inch variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, while the 65-inch version is priced at Rs. 64,999. The new series will go on sale starting April 16 through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. A new Xiaomi QLED TV A Pro 32-inch variant will be available in May. Pricing details for the 32-inch TV will be revealed at a later date.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series is offered in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch displays with 4K (2,160×3,840 pixels) resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle. The display supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate. They use Xiaomi’s propriety Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology and DLG (Dual Line Gate) technology.

The 43-inch model has a 30W speaker unit, whereas the 55-inch and 65-inch variants have a speaker unit with 34W audio output. They support Xiaomi Sound, Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual: X technology. The Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) models run on Quad Core A55 chip alongside Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. They pack 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. They come with a MagiQ feature that is claimed to deliver vibrant, true-to-life colours. Xiaomi has also included a Filmmaker mode.

Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series runs on Google TV with Xiaomi’s own Patchwall UI. The series has Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. All three models feature Xiaomi TV+, a platform that provides free access to live channels. They support Apple AirPlay 2, and there is inbuilt Google Chromecast and Miracast. They have an inbuilt Google Voice Assistant that lets users navigate the TV with voice commands. They offer a Kids Mode feature with a parental lock.

The new Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) series ships with a remote with a numerical keypad. It has features such as Quick Wake and Quick Settings. The TVs include three HDMI ports with support for eARC, two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, an AV connector, Antenna input, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.