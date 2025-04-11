Citroen launches C3, C3 Aircross, and Basalt Dark Editions in India: price, Features

Mumbai: Citroen introduced the Dark Edition across its popular models- C3, C3 Aircross, and Basalt. However, this edition is only reserved for the top trims, namely C3 Shine, Aircross Max, and Basalt Max. The Dark edition of the lineup features a bunch of new themes in the exterior and interior.

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition retains the power unit from the current model, it has a 1.2-liter NA petrol and a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine, as options.

Based on the Shine variant, the Citroen C3 Dark Edition gets a dark chrome grille with signature double chevron logo, front chevron & rear Citroen logos, model badging, brand lettering, Dark Edition Badge, leatherette wrapping with red stitch (IP & door armrests), glossy black accents around AC vents & gear lever, seat belt cushions, ambient & footwell lights and illuminated sill plate.

The Citroen Aircross has a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine that gives it a peak power and torque output of 109 bhp and 205 Nm, respectively.

The Aircross Dark Edition is based on the max trim and has a few blacked theme elements like the C3. It also gets a high gloss black gear lever bezel, leatherette wrapping with Lava Red Detailing for IP, front/rear seats & door armrests, blacked-out high console, bottle holders, IP lower panel, side body moldings inserts, Ambient & footwell lighting, and more.

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition features the same engine as the other models. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 109 bhp and 205 Nm, respectively.

The Basalt Dark Edition has some distinct black theme elements like- lower IP changed from Lama to Carbon Black and front grill embellisher. It also consists of black elements as in the C3 and the Aircross, like a dark chrome grille with signature double Chevron emblem, rear badging, high gloss black gear lever bezel, leatherette front/rear seats, and door armrests with Lava Red Detailing.

The Citroen C3 Dark Edition is available at a starting price of Rs 8,38,300 (ex-showroom). The Citroen Aircross Dark Edition has a starting price of Rs 13,13,300 (ex-showroom). The starting price of the Basalt Dark Edition is Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom).