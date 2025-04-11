Egg prices increase to record high

Despite expectations of relief, U.S. egg prices hit a record high of $6.23 per dozen last month, even though wholesale prices had fallen and no egg farms reported new bird flu outbreaks. Experts suggest the drop in wholesale prices may have come too late in March to affect the monthly average, and retailers may have delayed passing savings to consumers. The ongoing high demand ahead of Easter also plays a role in keeping prices elevated.

Bird flu had previously caused major disruptions, with over 30 million egg-laying hens culled in earlier months, severely affecting supply. Although only 2.1 million birds were lost in March and none from egg farms, the egg-laying population remained low at 285 million hens, compared to over 315 million before the outbreak. Recovery has been slow, as hens need about six months to mature, and the return of sanitized farms took longer than expected.

Egg prices have drawn political attention, with former President Trump attributing earlier price drops to his administration’s actions. However, experts say long-term measures, such as enhancing farm defenses, are more impactful. Meanwhile, import-export imbalances and state-specific laws, like cage-free requirements in California, have led to regional price variations. In response to high costs, many consumers are turning to plastic Easter eggs, with craft retailers like Michaels reporting a surge in sales.