First Photos Emerge of US Marshals Handing Over Tahawwur Rana to NIA in California

US Marshals in California transferred Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to Indian authorities earlier this week. Fresh visuals showed Rana, a Pakistani national and Canadian citizen, being handed over in chains at what appeared to be a military airbase. He was then flown to Delhi, where he arrived on Thursday and was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A special court has since remanded him to 18 days of NIA custody.

Rana is being interrogated to uncover details of the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, which claimed 166 lives and left over 238 injured. The NIA presented emails and communications allegedly sent by Rana as part of its evidence, asserting that his custodial interrogation is essential to reveal the broader conspiracy. The agency also noted Rana’s coordination with David Coleman Headley, who had informed Rana about key details, including the involvement of other accused such as Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman.

The NIA confirmed that Rana’s extradition from the US was the result of persistent efforts under the India-US Extradition Treaty, after he exhausted all legal options to resist deportation. Rana is accused of conspiring with Pakistan-based terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), both officially banned by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. His role is considered pivotal in enabling the planning and execution of the 26/11 attacks.