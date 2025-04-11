Know the importance of bone density

Bone density refers to the amount of bone mineral in your bones. Bone density plays a crucial role in determining your bone strength and overall skeletal health. As we age, our bone density naturally declines, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. However, lifestyle choices, diet, and certain medical conditions can cause bone density to decrease even earlier. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), osteoporosis is a major public health concern worldwide, affecting hundreds of millions of people.

Bones are living tissues that constantly renew themselves. Bone density peaks around the age of 30, after which bone breakdown can begin to outpace bone formation. A reduction in bone density weakens the bones, making them more susceptible to breaks even from minor falls or stress. Maintaining good bone density is essential for preventing bone disorders and ensuring mobility as we grow older.

Low bone density is a major risk factor for osteoporosis; a condition where bones become brittle and fragile. This can lead to fractures, particularly in the hip, spine, and wrist. A bone density test (DEXA scan) can help detect this early, allowing timely intervention through medication, exercise, and dietary changes.

Supports posture and balance

Strong bones contribute to good posture and body alignment. As bone density reduces, especially in the spine, vertebrae can compress or collapse, leading to height loss or a hunched back. Maintaining bone health ensures better balance and reduces the risk of falls in older adults.

Essential for active ageing

Reduced mobility due to weakened bones can significantly impact quality of life. Bone density helps preserve physical strength and the ability to stay active with age, promoting independence and preventing complications associated with a sedentary lifestyle.

Nutrition plays a vital role

A balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and protein is essential for strong bones. Leafy greens, dairy products, nuts, seeds, and fortified foods are excellent sources.

Weight-bearing exercises build bones

Physical activity, especially weight-bearing and resistance exercises, stimulates bone formation. Walking, jogging, dancing, and lifting weights improve bone density. Exercise also strengthens muscles, which support and protect your skeletal structure from injuries.

Hormonal health affects bones

Hormones such as oestrogen and testosterone are vital for bone regeneration. A drop in these hormones, particularly after menopause or due to medical conditions, accelerates bone loss. Regular health check-ups can help identify hormone imbalances early and prevent bone damage.

Smoking and alcohol weaken bones

Tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption have a direct negative effect on bone health. They interfere with calcium absorption and bone-forming cells. Reducing or quitting these habits is an essential step in preserving bone density.

Chronic conditions and medications matter

Diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disorders, and kidney disease can impact bone health. Similarly, long-term use of steroids or certain anti-seizure drugs can cause bone thinning..

Bone density screening saves lives

Routine bone density tests help assess fracture risk and monitor treatment effectiveness. The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) recommends bone screening for all women above 65 and men over 70, or earlier for those with risk factors.