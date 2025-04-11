Maharashtra Teacher Duped of Rs 66 Lakh in Online Investment Scam

A 54-year-old school teacher from Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district has reportedly lost Rs 66 lakh to an online investment scam. According to police, the victim was lured by a woman named Sunita Chowdhary, who contacted him via social media and persuaded him to invest in a scheme promising substantial returns through a fake website.

Over a span of around 50 days, the teacher made multiple investments amounting to Rs 66 lakh. However, when he began asking for the promised returns or even a refund of his principal amount, the accused suddenly stopped responding. She had been communicating with him using two different mobile numbers, both of which went inactive.

The Kolsewadi police are investigating the case and are currently tracking the IP address, phone locations, and digital financial trails associated with the accused. Authorities are working to uncover the identity and whereabouts of the scammer to recover the funds and prevent similar frauds in the future.