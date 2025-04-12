10,000+ ‘Paryavaran Sakhis’ Mobilized to Protect Rural Environment

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a large-scale program under the State Rural Livelihood Mission to empower rural women by integrating them into the solar energy sector. As part of this effort, 10,000 women will be trained as ‘Paryavaran Sakhis’ to promote clean energy and eco-friendly practices in villages. The initiative also aims to create employment opportunities for women while encouraging the use of solar-powered solutions to improve environmental sustainability in rural areas.

In collaboration with Prerna Ojas Private Limited, the mission includes establishing solar manufacturing units and retail outlets across the state. In 2024–25, 414 solar shops were opened in 20 districts, benefiting women entrepreneurs. Additionally, 60 women were trained as ‘Surya Sakhis’ to manage 80 solar-powered food processing units. A comprehensive plan will see solar product units set up in all 18 divisions of the state, directly employing 540 women and enabling the production of solar panels and batteries for broader distribution.

The government also plans to open over 3,300 solar retail shops and deploy 20,000 decentralized solar systems to support women-led enterprises in food processing and energy use. Furthermore, 57,702 ‘Surya Sakhis’ will be appointed—one in each Gram Panchayat—to maintain solar products and raise awareness. This initiative is expected to drive a clean energy revolution in villages, reduce indoor air pollution, and improve the health and livelihoods of rural families through sustainable energy practices.