2 Dead, 118+ Held in Violent Protest Against Waqf Act in Bengal’s Murshidabad

Two people, a father and son, were killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district amid violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. They were found stabbed to death inside their home in Jafrabad, an area affected by the unrest in Samserganj. Family members claimed that the attackers looted the house before carrying out the murders. Separately, a person was shot in Dhulian, while a teenage boy was injured during alleged police firing the day before.

The violence erupted during large-scale protests in Suti and Samserganj against the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, which came into force on April 8. Police have arrested over 118 people in connection with the clashes. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) blamed the BJP for instigating communal unrest, accusing them of passing the Waqf Bill without proper debate and fueling tensions across states. TMC MP Derek O’Brien criticized the central government for pushing the law and using the media to deflect blame onto state governments.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reassured the public that the controversial Act would not be implemented in West Bengal. She emphasized that the law was introduced by the central government and urged citizens not to be provoked by political parties using religion for electoral gains. Calling for peace, Banerjee reiterated that her government does not support the law and condemned any form of violence or communal discord.