3 Naxalites Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Three members of the CPI (Maoist) were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Indravati region of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, roughly 420 km south of Raipur. Acting on intelligence about Maoist activity in the forest area across the Indravati river in Bhairamgarh, a joint team comprising CRPF, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, Special Task Force, and District Reserve Guard launched an anti-Maoist operation. The encounter began around 9 AM, and search operations with intermittent gunfire are still ongoing.

Authorities confirmed the recovery of the three Maoist bodies, along with weapons and explosives. The identities of the deceased are yet to be established. Notably, no injuries were reported among the security personnel. This incident adds to the tally of 138 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh this year, with 122 of those deaths occurring in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur and six other districts.

The operation reflects the Centre’s intensified efforts to eliminate Maoist influence, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah aiming to make India Maoist-free by March 2026. Earlier this year, on February 9, security forces conducted one of the biggest offensives in the region, killing at least 31 Maoists near Indravati National Park. Bijapur remains a significant Maoist stronghold and continues to be a key focus in anti-insurgency efforts in south Chhattisgarh.