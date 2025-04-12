Murshidabad Protests Turn Violent Over Waqf Act, Security Tightened

Security was tightened in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, particularly in the Jangipur sub-division, after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent on April 12. The violence, which erupted in the Suti and Samserganj areas, resulted in damage to public property. Police officials later confirmed that the situation had been brought under control. Governor CV Ananda Bose had earlier instructed the Mamata Banerjee-led government to take strong action against the individuals behind similar unrest in other parts of the state, including Amtala and Dhuliyan.

The protests are part of a wider national movement opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Demonstrations also took place in Siliguri, Kolkata, and Jaipur, with various Muslim organisations and student groups demanding that the Central government withdraw the Act. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and AIMIM leaders have expressed concerns that the law threatens Waqf properties. AIMIM state president Jameel Khan alleged that the Act was a deliberate attempt by the Central government to target Muslim community assets.

In response to the unrest, West Bengal Police announced that traffic had resumed on the national highway and promised strict legal action against those involved in violence and rumor-mongering. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament in early April and received the President’s assent on April 5, making it law. As protests continue, the BJP has launched a ‘Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign’ from April 20 to May 5 to inform the Muslim community about the perceived benefits of the amended Act.