Three-tier security for SP MP Suman amid Karni Sena protest in Agra

A major controversy has erupted following objectionable remarks made by Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman about Rajput king Rana Sanga, triggering large-scale protests by Karni Sena activists. Tens of thousands of Sena members from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat gathered in Agra to mark Rana Sanga’s birth anniversary, assembling for a rally called ‘Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan.’ The activists, armed with swords and sticks, planned to march to Suman’s residence again, demanding an apology for his statement and other symbolic actions such as renaming Jewar Airport after Sanga.

In response to the massive turnout, the administration enforced a three-tier security cover around the MP’s home, deploying over 10,000 police and PAC personnel across Agra. Police barricaded over 500 routes and placed boulders to prevent movement toward the residence, which had effectively turned into a police camp. Additionally, drones were used to monitor the crowd, and the district administration sealed off a one-kilometer radius around the MP’s home. Suman had also approached the Allahabad High Court seeking protection following earlier acts of vandalism at his residence by Karni Sena members.

The root of the protest lies in Suman’s statement in Parliament on March 21, where he accused Rana Sanga of inviting Babur to India, calling into question the nationalist narrative around the Rajput ruler. This comment led to outrage among Rajput groups, prompting a series of demonstrations and demands including Suman’s expulsion from the Rajya Sabha and formal recognition of Rana Sanga’s legacy. Despite the backlash, Suman stood by his statement, asserting that history must not be denied, and refused to apologize for his remarks.