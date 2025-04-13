3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Himachal’s Mandi, No Damage Reported

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale hit the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning. According to officials from the Meteorological Department, the quake occurred at 9:18 am and had a depth of 5 kilometers.

The epicentre was pinpointed near Mandi town, located at a latitude of 31.49 degrees and a longitude of 76.94 degrees. The area is part of seismic zone 5, which is classified as a high-risk region for earthquakes and potential structural damage.

Despite the moderate intensity, no reports of casualties or property damage have been received from any part of the state. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, but normalcy remains in the region following the tremor.