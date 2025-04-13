8 including 2 women killed, 7 injured fire at firecracker factory

Visakhapatnam: Eight people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in a fire accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The fireworks manufacturing plant is located in Kailasa town of Kotavutla mandal in the district. The injured are being shifted to hospitals here.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors pull out Rs 31,572 crore from Indian markets in April

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident. The CM directed Anitha and district officials to ensure better medical care to the injured. More details awaited.