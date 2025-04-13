Drinking cold water in summer can lead to these health problems

Drinking cold water gives instant coolness to the body and brings freshness to the body during summer. Drinking cold water in summer may feel excellent, but it can be very harmful for your health.

Here are the disadvantages of drinking ice water.

Harms digestion: Drinking ice water can cause you to face digestion problems. Actually, cold water takes a lot of time to digest. It hinders the digestion process of food. If you consume cold water while eating, then instead of digesting food, the body uses that energy to normalise the temperature of the water. Therefore, one should never drink cold water while eating food.

Throat problems: Drinking ice water causes the body to produce a lot of mucus. This can lead to problems like sore throat, phlegm, cold, and throat swelling. People who have respiratory problems should avoid drinking ice water.

Headache: Drinking ice water after coming from the sun can cause headaches. Actually, drinking cold water cools the nerves of the spine, which affects the brain. This causes a headache. People who are suffering from sinus problems should not drink ice water even by mistake. This can make their condition serious.

May cause haemorrhoids: If you keep drinking ice water for a long time, it can cause piles. Actually, things start freezing in extreme cold. Similarly, drinking ice water hardens the stool, which can cause piles. Drinking too much cold water can also cause wounds in the intestine. Due to this, you may have to face problems like blood in the stool and stomach pain.

Lack of water in the body: You might be surprised to know that drinking ice water can cause dehydration. Actually, freezing water quenches your thirst. In such a situation, even after drinking a little water, you will not feel like drinking water. Due to this, you will drink less water, which can dehydrate the body.

Water should always be drunk at room temperature. But if you want to drink cold water in summer, then you can drink water slightly colder than normal. But avoid adding ice to water or drinking chilled water kept in the freezer.