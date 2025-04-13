Himachal: Bus to Kasol Overturns, 31 Injured

A tourist bus traveling towards Kasol in Himachal Pradesh overturned early in the morning on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi, resulting in injuries to 31 people, according to officials. The incident occurred around 4:00 AM and involved a bus heading to Kasol in the Parvati Valley of Kullu district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sagar Chander reported that the injured included both the driver and the conductor. Two of the injured were in critical condition and were immediately taken to Nerchowk Medical College for specialized treatment. Six others sustained serious injuries, while the rest suffered minor ones.

Initial findings indicate that the accident was likely caused by over-speeding, which may have led the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the exact cause.