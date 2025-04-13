Inflows into equity mutual funds touch 11-month low

New Delhi: The net inflow of equity mutual funds (MFs) continued to decline for the third consecutive month in March 2025. Inflows into equity mutual funds touched 11-month low in March.

According to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the equity-oriented mutual fund net inflows dropped 14 per cent to Rs 25,082 crore in March. This is way lower than Rs 29,303 crore in February, Rs 39,688 crore in January, and Rs 41,156 crore in December.

Within the equity fund categories, flexi cap funds recorded the highest inflows in March, attracting Rs 5,615 crore, a gain from Rs 5,104 crore in February. Small-cap funds witnessed the second-highest inflows of Rs 4,092 crore. These figures marked a slight increase from February’s Rs 3,722 crore.

Also Read: India’s Industrial production slows to 6-month low

However, sectoral/thematic funds saw a sharp drop in inflows to Rs 735 crore in March from Rs 5,711 crore in February. Mid-cap mutual funds also continued to attract significant investor interest, with inflows of Rs 3,439 crore in March compared to Rs 3,406 crore in February.

In contrast, large-cap funds witnessed a decline in inflows, receiving Rs 2,479 crore in March compared to Rs 2,866 crore in February.

However, the mutual fund industry’s total assets under management (AUM) reached an all-time high of Rs 65.74 lakh crore in March – a gain of 1.87 per cent from Rs 64.53 lakh crore in the month of February,

On the other hand, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which witnessed a fund infusion of Rs 1,980 crore by investors in February, saw an outflow of Rs 77 crore. Besides, debt funds continued an outflow of Rs 2.02 lakh crore in March. This was Rs 6,525 crore in February.

Overall, mutual funds experienced an outflow of Rs 1.64 lakh crore during the month under review as compared to an inflow of Rs 40,000 crore in February.